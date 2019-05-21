Will the Game of Thrones Books End Differently Than the Show? George R.R. Martin Says...

It's the end of an era for George R.R. Martin. The author whose books served as the launching pad to HBO's Game of Thrones took to his blog to discuss the end of the acclaimed series—and open up about how it all started.

In the blog post, Martin recalled meeting with series creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

"I had no clue, that afternoon at the Palm, that I was about to embark on a journey that would change my life," Martin wrote. "I had optioned books and stories for television and film before. Some had even been made. There was no way to know that this one was going to be different, that this pilot would not only be shot, but would go on to become the most successful show in the history of HBO...become the most popular (and most pirated) show in the world, and transform a group of talented but largely unknown actors into major celebrities and stars."