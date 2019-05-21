Your Favorite Toy Story Characters Assemble to Save the Day in New Sequel Trailer

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 21, 2019 6:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Toy Story 4

Disney/Pixar

Once again, Woody, Buzz Lightyear and their famous friends are assembling to save the day. 

With the fourth installment of the Toy Story, well, story due to hit theaters next month, fans of the franchise will get to reunite with the beloved toys on their latest adventure. This time, it involves a few new characters, including Forky, formerly a utensil and now a toy thanks to their new owner, Bonnie.

As to be expected, trouble inevitably strikes when Forky gets lost on their family road trip and it's up to the iconic crew—Bo Peep, Rex, Jessie, Hamm, Mr. Potato Head and more—to get him back to where he belongs. 

Read

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen Get Emotional as They Wrap Up Toy Story 4

As Woody confidently proclaims, "Let's go save a spork."

Of course, it won't be an easy feat. Their wild ride involves navigating a theme park as sticky situations and new faces, like Duke Caboom, arise. 

But, don't take our word for it—see for yourself in the new trailer above!

Toy Story 4 hits movie theaters on June 21. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Movies , Trailers , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jamie Otis

Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares She Has Had Two Abortions

Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres

You Better Believe It: Will Smith Proves He Can Still Get Jiggy Wit It

Maren Morris, 2018 CMT Artists of The Year

Maren Morris Reflects on Her Health and Fitness Journey—and How She Came Out Stronger Than Ever

Game of Thrones

Gwendoline Christie Pens Emotional Farewell to Game of Thrones' Brienne of Tarth

Sean Bean, George R. R. Martin, Game of Thrones Premiere

Will the Game of Thrones Books End Differently Than the Show? George R.R. Martin Says...

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset Star Reza Farahan Files a Restraining Order on Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid's Husband

Mel B

Mel B Sets the Record Straight on Rumors She Went Blind: "I Was Not OK"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.