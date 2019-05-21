Sophie Turner Gifted the Internet the Best Game of Thrones Series Finale Photo

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 21, 2019 6:41 AM
HBO
Nothing will top the Game of Thrones photo Sophie Turner posted on her Instagram. Nothing. Nobody post behind-the-scenes photos ever again, Sophie Turner cannot be topped.
The photo is of the three Stark siblings. There's Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and Sansa Stark (Turner), taken at the meeting of all the great houses in Westeros. It was the last scene they shot. And it's not just any photo, it's begging for you to spot the out of place elements. There's Williams sunglasses, Hempstead-Wright's legs and Turner's Juul vape. And the water bottle. Is it the water bottle that made it into the scene? Who knows.
Turner captioned it, "The pack survived," which is a reference to a line from the series, and also her tattoo that may or may not have spoiled the series.
Below, take a look at the photo and more behind-the-scenes pictures from the final season of Game of Thrones.
"The pack survived," Sophie Turner posted.
Sophie Turner posted this snap from filming the promo in her goodbye to Sansa Stark.
Sophie Turner posted this assembled group photo as part of her farewell to the show.
Article continues below
"BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones," Gwendoline Christie posted.
"When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I f--king love you ya big weirdo," Lena Headey shared.
"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted.
Article continues below
"Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw. Two men enter, One man leaves.... it's been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn't know you were in a hurry.... don't have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a [fire] and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow," Pilou Asbæk posted.
"What can I say? Happy Monday and please enjoy #gameofthrones episode 5....photo by the wonderful David Benioff #whatisdeadmayneverdie #longlegs #umbrellaacademy #spinoff #eurongreyjoy," Pilou Asbæk shared.
"Just wanna say....it's been an absolutely blast getting to know you @iamlenaheadey THANKS for many good hours.... remember when we took this photo after our first shooting day...season 8... a long time...loved working with you!!" Pilou Asbæk posted.
Article continues below
Instagram\
"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted. "#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons"
To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.
Article continues below
Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.
Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.
Instagram\
"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.
Article continues below
Instagram\
"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."
Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.
Article continues below
"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.
"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
Article continues below
"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.
"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.
"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Article continues below
"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.
Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Journey From Best Friends to Bachelor Nation Power Couple
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?