Sorry Tom Cruise! Renee Zellweger Reenacts Her Iconic Jerry Maguire Scene With Sir Ben Kingsley

Show us the, er, reenactment!

When Renée Zellweger and Sir Ben Kingsley stopped by for an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden last night, the host had just one request.

"You have given some iconic performance during your career and I was wondering," James Corden said to Kingsley, "I was interested to see how you would fare delivering some of Renee's most iconic lines."

Insert 1996's Jerry Maguire and its most quotable scene between Zellweger's single mom Dorothy Boyd and Tom Cruise's titular sports agent. But, 23 years after its theatrical release, Corden decided to put a spin on the cult classic: Kingsley would play Boyd while she would step into Cruise's role.

"Usually this is my space," the 50-year-actress began. "I'm really good, I'm great in the living. Usually, I come in here—" Deadpanned the stoic Brit, "Shut up. Just shut up. You had me at hello."

Hmm, perhaps we need to request a remake!