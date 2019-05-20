Johnny Depp Claims Amber Heard ''Painted-On Bruises'' as Defamation Lawsuit Escalates

The war of words between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard continues to escalate.

The Pirates of the Carribean star has submitted a lengthy declaration of support for his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife. In the documents, which E! News has obtained, Depp alleges Heard "painted on bruises" and that she caused him "serious bodily injury." He further claims that her actions took place while she was under the influence of a mix of "prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol." He alleges that incidences of abuse took place on multiple occasions, and with a variety of weapons, including soda cans and paint thinner cans.

Moreover, he alleges that the abuse was not just physical, but emotional. He cites one incident in which Amber or one of her friends allegedly "defecated" in his bed as "some sort of a sick prank." This alleged event was apparently the final straw for the 55-year-old actor. "As a result of the years of domestic abuse I had suffered at the hands of Ms. Heard—most recently the April 21 physical attack and defecation on my bed sometime before she and her friends left the next morning—I resolved to divorce Ms. Heard," Depp explains.