11 Coach Sale Items We're Shopping Now

by Taylor Stephan | Mon., May. 20, 2019 4:00 AM

Coach is one of those brands we've been fans of forever. If we recall correctly, that monogram side bag was our first designer purchase as we entered into our teen year. Iconic, if you ask us. These days Coach is so much more than bags, though. Have you checked out their shoes and jackets? Pricy, but on trend as ever. And, even better, the brand is currently have a major sale on a selection said items. 

You're going to want to see for yourself, so go on, keep scrolling! 

Bowery Chelsea Bootie

Leopard booties are an every season staple, if you ask us. 

SHOP NOW: $325 $162 at Coach

Nessa Clog Sandal

How cute will these clog platforms be with all of your spring dresses this season?

SHOP NOW: $195 $136 at Coach

Clustered Stars Bag Charm

This star cluster keychain is a great gift for everyone we know. 

SHOP NOW: $145 $72 at Coach

Coach Retro Floral Print Pleated Skirt

We have a feeling we'll be wearing this girly skirt to our next brunch situation.

SHOP NOW: $395 $237 at Coach

Juliet Ankle Bootie

These metallic leather booties work just as well at a concert as they do at your next meeting. 

SHOP NOW: $295 $148 at Coach

Selena Slip Dress

A little slip dress action for your next date night. 

SHOP NOW: $495 $248 at Coach

Prairie Bouquet Print Top

This printed top will be in heavy rotation this spring. 

SHOP NOW: $350 $210 at Coach

Monogram Blanket

We never knew we needed a monogram Coach blanket...until now.

SHOP NOW: $595 $298 at Coach

Embellished Denim Jacket

Denim jackets are always a good idea, especially this embellished one.

SHOP NOW: $595 $357 at Coach

Suede Moto Jacket

Pink, suede and moto, there's not one thing we don't like about this jacket. 

SHOP NOW: $1100 $660 at Coach

Sandal With Coach Link

Say hello to your new favorite pair of summer sandals.

SHOP NOW: $225 $112 at Coach

