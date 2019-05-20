Paris Jackson, Jaden Smith and More Celebrity Kids Who Went to Prom

Kids, they grow up so fast!

It's that time of the year when parents send their children off for a night of fun: prom. While not everyone is eager to partake in the high school tradition, many famous families are showing off their kids' special night. From Kelly Ripa to Kevin Smith to Lisa Rinna, these proud parents have all shared behind-the-scenes moments of their children's prom.

More recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Days of Our Lives star uploaded a sweet snap of her 17-year-old daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin.

"PROM 2019," the 55-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post, alongside a photo of her youngest daughter posing with her prom date. "#ProudMama."

The 17-year-old teenage beauty stunned in a fire-engine red slip dress, which she (cleverly) paired with white Converse sneakers. She kept her beauty look simple (but striking!) with sleek, straight hair and fresh-faced makeup.