The Meaningful Reason Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their Son Psalm

What's in a name?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child on May 10 and revealed one week later that they named their baby boy Psalm West. Fans immediately began theorizing what his name would be, but Psalm was not on the list. Some of those included Bear (thanks to an emoji that she used when announcing his birth), Teddy (like the bear), Don (for Kanye's mother Donda West) or Rob in honor of Kim's late father, Robert Kardashian. That also happens to be her brother's name, too.

Alas, they surprised fans around the world by naming him Psalm and it carries a special connotation for the family. Psalm means "song" in Hebrew and there's also the Book of Psalms in the Bible. One source told E! News that Psalm "was chosen by Kanye and is a representation of their spirituality."

They explained, "It was a very important to him, and Kim wanted the name to have a significance that held a true representation of their family, so she agreed on the name."

A second source shared similar sentiments about the meaning. "The name Psalm was very important to Kanye and where he is spiritually," they said. "He presented it to Kim and she thought about it and ultimately agreed."