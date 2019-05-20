Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One Thing "That Was a Little Bit Inappropriate"

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 20, 2019 2:59 PM
Aaron Carter is speaking up.
In a newly released clip of the former child star for his upcoming appearance on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, Carter brought up an alleged experience with Michael Jackson.
While his comments are brief and include very little explanation in the video, the star claimed Jackson was once "a little bit inappropriate."
"Michael was a really good guy as far as I know, really good guy," Carter said. "He never really, like, he never did anything that was inappropriate except for one time. There was one thing that he did that was a little bit inappropriate."
No further details on Carter's allegation were shared from the show.
Following the release of Leaving Neverland, in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accused Jackson of sexually abusing them as children, Carter criticized the men in an interview with TMZ and was angered that his name was brought into the public conversation.
During the March interview, Carter said the men were "stomping on an icon and a legend's grave" by coming forward with their accusations against Jackson and questioned why they had not come forward with their allegations when the late star was alive. He noted his own personal experience with Jackson was "gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing" and he told TMZ he idolized the star like Robson and Safechuck did.
Carter further said he had "hung out" with Jackson and stayed at his house and in his bedroom when he was 15 years old.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
A month later, he told TMZ he had been "a little aggressive" when he spoke about the allegations initially and acknowledged he doesn't know what happened for other people because he was not there.
"I actually have my own experience that happened with Michael, so I'm going to be talking about that in the future," he alleged without offering detail on the experience. At the time, the singer explained he was working on a book about his life and thought it was appropriate to include his unexplained experience with Jackson, noting his own family has known about said experience.
In a message to Jackson's estate, Carter told TMZ, "Stay strong. I love you guys and even if I say something that you don't like, it's still my truth and you're just going to have to accept it."
Meanwhile, Jackson's estate and family have continually denied the allegations against the late performer and maintain his innocence. They denounced the film and filed a lawsuit against HBO over the documentary.
