Why Kylie Jenner Finally Asked Jordyn Woods to Pick Up Her Stuff Months After Tristan Thompson Drama

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 20, 2019 2:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie Jenner is finally getting around to some important spring cleaning.

With summer around the corner, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is clearing out any and all items that don't spark joy, including old belongings from former friend Jordyn Woods.

As some may recall, the two friends had a rather public falling out when Jordyn had an intimate moment with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. While it would be easy to assume that the sudden urge to clean-up was inspired by feelings of ill-will, it seems that is not the case. A source tells E! News, "Kylie has moved on with her life and is not thinking about Jordyn and what happened."

Plus, who doesn't love a good cleaning sesh? According to the source, Kylie simply "texted Jordyn to come and get her stuff." 

"Jordyn was respectful about it and got her stuff out," the insider adds.

As the saying goes: Out with the old and in with the new!

Watch

How Stormi Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Empire

It appears that while they used to be best friends, Kylie and Jordyn are now nothing more than acquaintances. "Kylie texts with Jordyn occasionally but is not going to let her back in or be close with her. She's put the whole ordeal behind her," the source explains. 

Both of the women have truly moved past the Tristan Thompson of it all and are starting new phases in their life. The Instagram influencer is currently in the process of designing a home. She took to Instagram to ask her followers for their decor tips on Sunday, while striking a sultry pose on a sofa.

Meanwhile, Kylie is busy with the launch of her new skin-care line, Kylie Skin. Stormi Webster's mom is dropping the cruelty-free line on May 22, and fans are already pumped to get fresh dewy skin like the 21-year-old. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Broke Up Before Their Wedding

Celebrity Kids at Prom

Paris Jackson, Jaden Smith and More Celebrity Kids Who Went to Prom

Ciara

Ciara Accepted Into Harvard University's Prestigious Business School

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

The Meaningful Reason Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Named Their Son Psalm

Aaron Carter, Michael Jackson

Aaron Carter Claims Michael Jackson Did One Thing "That Was a Little Bit Inappropriate"

Stranger Things, Season 3, Billy, Dacre Montgomery

Stranger Things Is Ready For a Very Thirsty Summer With New Clip

E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.