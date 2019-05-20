Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling Are Running Into Trouble Teaching Their Daughters Spanish

Kids say the darndest things, don't they?!

While on The Talk on Monday morning, the extremely private Eva Mendes opened up about her long-time love Ryan Gosling and their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee Gosling. The Lost River star shared the "cute" hiccup she and her 38-year-old partner are experiencing as they teach their little girls how to speak Spanish.

"Well the Spanish in my home... I'm Cuban and we're trying to teach the kids Spanish, and it's harder than I thought," the 45-year-old fashion designer and actress explained. "I speak Spanglish and that's what they're picking up. So it's adorable but it's technically not a language. It's Spanglish."

She continued, "So our little girl will be like, 'Mommy, my boca (mouth) hurts because I think something got stuck in my diente (tooth).' It's so cute but that is not really gonna go great out there."