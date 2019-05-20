Aw! Prince Louis Wears Prince George's Adorable Hand-Me-Down Shorts

Cuteness overload! Prince George's adorable shorts have been passed down to his siblings.

Back in April 2014, a 9-month-old George was photographed in Canberra, Australia, alongside his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had embarked on a three-week royal tour of Australia and New Zealand at the time, their first official trip overseas with their baby boy. While in Canberra, George was spotted wearing red-and-white striped shorts, paired with a red sweater.

Years later, Princess Charlotte was also photographed wearing what appeared to be an identical shorts and sweater ensemble. Then on Sunday, Prince Louis wore the hand-me-down shorts and a blue sweater while visiting mom Kate's new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show.