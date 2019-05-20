Josiah Duggar and Wife Lauren Expecting Baby 7 Months After Miscarriage

Lauren Swanson is pregnant!

The Counting On star and her husband, Josiah Duggar, announced on Monday that they're expecting a baby. The duo's bundle of joy is set to arrive later this year. This pregnancy announcement comes about seven months after the couple suffered a miscarriage. The heartbreaking loss, which took place in October, was later revealed in a clip for the fourth season of their TLC show.

"God's faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall," Lauren and Josiah said Monday on the Duggar family website. "Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together!"