Before She Was a Funny Mom, Amy Schumer Was a Hilarious Comedian & Actress and Her Top Roles Prove It

We feel pretty great about the fact that today is Amy Schumer's birthday.

The blonde beauty has a lot to celebrate this year, since this is her first birthday as a mom to son Gene Fischer, who was born just last month on May 5 in New York City.

As we wait to see what adorable or totally real mom moment Schumer posts on her birthday, we've been taking a look back at the birthday girl's funniest roles over the years.

After appearing on Last Comic Standing in 2007, Schumer rose to fame quite quickly, but some of her early acting credits (especially on TV) might surprise you.

From the short-lived series Delocated to 2018's I Feel Pretty, Schumer has always managed to hook us in with funny and keep us coming back for the sweet, but hilarious messages she usually dishes out.

Now that Schumer is 38 years old it's definitely time that we flashback to her comedy roots and all of the roles that put her on the map.