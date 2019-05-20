Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a "Mountain of a Woman" Next to Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Ron Davis/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 20, 2019 10:46 AM
Ron Davis/Getty Images
For Lisa Kudrow, body image is a battle.
In an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, the Friends alum got candid about how seeing herself on TV affected her weight. During the discussion, Maron asked if she had ever gotten "really skinny" that people asked if she was ok.
"Unfortunately for a woman, if you're underweight, you look good and that's all I ever got," she said during the chat. The actress also touched on the impact being underweight had, noting, "When I was too thin, I was sick all the time."
Despite the colds and sinus infections she had, Kudrow maintained that weight.
"Because you see yourself on TV and it's that, 'Oh my God, I'm just a mountain of a girl,'" she said. "I'm already bigger than Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston]."
Warner Bros. Television
She continued, "My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them."
Kudrow candidly shared how she battles now with accepting her body, shifting between "I don't deserve to be seen by anybody" if she feels like she has a "roll" on her stomach to "So what?"
"I have a whole battle all the time," she said. "I end up with, 'So what? So, alright. You're older. That's a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?'"
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?