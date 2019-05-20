Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her "Unhealthy" Relationship With Porn

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her past "porn addiction."

On the latest episode of her hit Facebook series Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress gets candid with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones about her history with porn. During their time at the table, the three women discuss their relationship with porn and how it can negatively impact a person's life.

"If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn," Jada says at the beginning of the episode. "Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness."