What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast? RuPaul's Drag Race, Harlots and More

We might not know what fate awaits Arya Stark, but we do know what's next for Maisie Williams.

Warning, spoilers follow for the Game of Thrones series finale!

In "The Iron Throne," Arya Stark declined going back to the North to rule over the newly free kingdom with sister Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), instead she opted to go out on her own, to explore what's west of Westeros, to find uncharted lands. Don't fret, her trusty sword, Needle, remained at her side. The last shot of Arya was as she sailed away to an unknown future. But Williams' future is taking shape—she'll be on BBC Three's RuPaul's Drag Race UK as a guest judge.