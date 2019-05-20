Isaac Hempstead-Wright Reacts to Game of Thrones Finale: "I Genuinely Thought it Was a Joke"

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 7:11 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

There's a new king in the Seven—sorry, Six—Kingdoms. Warning, spoilers follow for the Game of Thrones series finale.

After Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabbed his aunt/lover/queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), there was nobody left to sit on the Iron Throne. And there was no Iron Throne left either, but you get the drift. So, what were the lords and ladies of Westeros to do? The heads of all the great houses met and decided on a new king: Bran Stark.

Yep, he's king and the Three-Eyed Raven.

Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) nominated him for the position, and everybody came around to it, but Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) had enough of the wars and declared the North would be its own kingdom that she would rule.

Watch

Game of Thrones Stars Reflect on Their Now-Iconic Characters

Isaac Hempstead-Wright, the young man who grew up on screen playing Bran, thought the whole thing was a gag. "I genuinely thought it was a joke script and that [showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] sent to everyone a script with their own character ends up on the Iron Throne," Hempstead-Wright told EW. "‘Yeah, good one guys. Oh s--t, it's actually real?'"

Hempstead-Wright knows having Bran become king wouldn't sit well with everybody at home.

"Not everyone will be happy," he said. "It's so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don't think anybody will think it's predictable and that's as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There's going to be a lot of broken hearts. It's ‘bittersweet,' exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It's a fitting conclusion to this epic saga."

However, he's happy with it, although he wanted a death scene "with an exploding head or something."

Bran knows everything. He has no wants, no desires, he's just…there. Hempstead-Wright said he'll be a good king, and "you can't really argue with Bran. He's like, ‘No, I know everything.'"

Hempstead-Wright took to Twitter after the finale to post a simple reaction. See it above.

For those hoping Sansa Stark would take control, well, that didn't happen. She is Queen in the North now. "I wasn't bummed at all," Turner told EW. "Because ever since the end of season 1, Sansa has not been about the capital or being queen. She doesn't believe she could rule and doesn't want to. She knows her place is in the North and she can rule the people of the North and rule Winterfell."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: Which Remaining Duo Deserves the Final Rose?

Game of Thrones Finale

What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast? RuPaul's Drag Race, Harlots and More

Robin Arryn, Then & Now, Game of Thrones

The Thirst for Robin Arryn Is Real After Game of Thrones Finale

Fred Willard Gushes Over 4th Time on "Bachelor" & "Bachelorette"

Game of Thrones Finale

Kit Harington Has a Game of Thrones Finale Rebuttal for Everybody Unhappy with Daenerys Targaryen

A Blast From Interviews Past: "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air"

Game of Thrones

Did You See the Plastic Water Bottle in the Game of Thrones Finale?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.