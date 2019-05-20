Kit Harington Has a Game of Thrones Finale Rebuttal for Everybody Unhappy with Daenerys Targaryen

"I think it's going to divide," Harington told EW about reaction to the finale. "But if you track [Daenerys'] story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You're in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You're culpable, you cheered her on.'"

Harington said killing Daenerys impacted Jon, mostly because it was the second woman he loved who died because of him.

"This is the second woman he's fallen in love with who dies in his arms and he cradles her in the same way," Harington said. "That's an awful thing. In some ways, Jon did the same thing to Ygritte by training the boy who kills her. This destroys Jon to do this."