Did You See the Plastic Water Bottle in the Game of Thrones Finale?

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 20, 2019 5:48 AM
At first he suggested a democracy, then he invited plastic water bottles? Warning, Game of Thrones spoilers follow!
In the series finale, "The Iron Throne," Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) is seen at a council featuring the heads of the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms. While discussing who should take the non-existent throne, Sam suggests the people vote for their leader. What a concept! And near his foot is…a plastic water bottle. Yep, there was another gaffe.
It's not as jarringly obvious as the coffee cup that appeared in an earlier episode of the series, but there it is, in all its plastic glory.
Fans on Twitter spotted the bottle and of course weighed in on it and its place in the divisive finale.
After the cup was spotted, HBO edited it out of the scene and said, "The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea."
Samwell Tarley: I wonder if my foot is blocking this water bottle.— Patrick Driscoll (@P_Drizzzle) May 20, 2019
Also Sam: I wonder if anyone even knows who the F is seated to my right.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7tl8KpQeRg
But that didn't stop the cast from having some fun with the moment.
"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa....[fire emoji] @prideofgypsiesyou so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted on Instagram.
Wonder if the cast will poke as much fun with this one or if, you know, they're still emotionally devastated by that finale.
