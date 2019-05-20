Game of Series Finales: Which Show's Ending Reigns Supreme?

by Lauren Piester | Mon., May. 20, 2019 9:00 AM

Game of Thrones, Bran Stark

Helen Sloan/HBO

The end has come for one of the biggest shows on TV, and now we need to know: How does it stack up? 

For years, we've been asking whether you love or hate nearly every series finale that has aired, keeping track of the most loved and most hated shows in an extensive gallery. Now, we're starting over, giving you a chance to vote for all the series finales at once to determine once and for all, as of the end of Game of Thrones, which series finale is the most loved and which is the most hated of all. 

That means we want your opinion on not just Game of Thrones and Veep, but also Pretty Little Liars, Teen Wolf, Mad Men, True Blood, Scandal, How I Met Your Mother and many, many more. 

 

Watch

Game of Thrones Fans Asking for Season 8 Re-Write

Of course, this list and ranking is ever changing as more and more shows say goodbye over the next year, but for now...

Cast your votes below before Thursday, May 23 at 5 p.m. PT, and on Friday, we'll bring you an update to our Best and Worst TV Finales of All Time gallery, featuring the sure-to-be controversial final chapter of Game of Thrones

The Big Series Finale Poll
The Good Wife
0.0%
100.0%
Girls
0.0%
100.0%
How I Met Your Mother
44.4%
55.6%
Big Love
0.0%
100.0%
Dexter
0.0%
100.0%
Lost
66.7%
33.3%
Weeds
0.0%
0.0%
The Shield
0.0%
0.0%
24 (2010)
0.0%
0.0%
Angel
0.0%
0.0%
The Sopranos
100.0%
0.0%
Private Practice
100.0%
0.0%
True Blood
0.0%
0.0%
The O.C.
100.0%
0.0%
Desperate Housewives
100.0%
0.0%
The Wire
0.0%
0.0%
Scandal
0.0%
100.0%
Gossip Girl
100.0%
0.0%
Two and a Half Men
50.0%
50.0%
Pretty Little Liars
0.0%
0.0%
One Tree Hill
100.0%
0.0%
House
100.0%
0.0%
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
100.0%
0.0%
Mad Men
0.0%
0.0%
Alias
100.0%
0.0%
Fringe
100.0%
0.0%
Everwood
0.0%
0.0%
Six Feet Under
100.0%
0.0%
30 Rock
0.0%
0.0%
Gotham
0.0%
0.0%
Shadowhunters
100.0%
0.0%
The Vampire Diaries
50.0%
50.0%
The Originals
0.0%
100.0%
The Office
100.0%
0.0%
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
0.0%
0.0%
Revenge
0.0%
100.0%
Sons of Anarchy
100.0%
0.0%
Teen Wolf
100.0%
0.0%
Sex and the City
100.0%
0.0%
Grimm
0.0%
0.0%
Broad City
0.0%
0.0%
Bones
0.0%
0.0%
Friends
100.0%
0.0%
Glee
0.0%
0.0%
Person of Interest
100.0%
0.0%
Breaking Bad
0.0%
0.0%
Parks and Recreation
0.0%
0.0%
Parenthood
0.0%
0.0%
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
100.0%
0.0%
Smallville
0.0%
0.0%
Friday Night Lights
100.0%
0.0%
Hart of Dixie
100.0%
0.0%
Everybody Loves Raymond
0.0%
0.0%
Frasier
100.0%
0.0%
Home Improvement
100.0%
0.0%
Will & Grace (2006)
100.0%
0.0%
That '70s Show
0.0%
100.0%
Gilmore Girls (2007)
100.0%
0.0%
Burn Notice
0.0%
0.0%
The X-Files (2002)
0.0%
0.0%
Battlestar Galactica
0.0%
0.0%
The Americans
0.0%
0.0%
Community
0.0%
0.0%
Once Upon a Time
0.0%
100.0%
Heroes
0.0%
0.0%
Felicity
0.0%
100.0%
The Big Bang Theory Series Finale
What did you think?
88.6%
11.4%
Veep Series Finale
What did you think of the Veep series finale?
69.6%
30.4%
Game of Thrones Series Finale
What did you think?
37.3%
62.7%

Game of Thrones aired on HBO. 

