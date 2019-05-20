Why Game of Thrones' Final Season Was Always Destined to Disappoint

Endings are hard.

Any writer will tell you that, but none will mean it more than the creator of a TV series when they are talking about their series finale, the culmination of their work that will largely dictate the entire show's legacy. The Sopranos ended in 2007 and fans still argue over hits controversial ending. Lost caused online riots with its 2010 series finale. Dexter's ending is basically a punchline.

But no show's ending has caused a stir quite like Game of Thrones, with the HBO fantasy hit bringing its epic saga to a controversial end on Sunday night, something its showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have long been preparing for. (Read our recap, but know this article is long and full of spoilers.)

"We'll be in an undisclosed location, turning off our phones and opening various bottles," Weiss told Entertainment Weekly of the duo's plans for the big night. "At some point, if and when it's safe to come out again, somebody like [HBO's Thrones publicist Mara Mikialian] will give us a breakdown of what was out there without us having to actually experience it."