Game of Thrones' Hilarious Series Finale: Congrats to the New Ruler of the 6 Kingdoms!

All hail the King Formerly Known as Bran.

In the end, the Iron Throne...went to no one. It was melted to a puddle of iron by a dragon, but the role of king went to the person it probably made the most sense to go to, just in terms of the fact that he knows everything past, present, and future and will be able to make decisions for his people based on that and whatever, and he can also warg around to track down an angry dragon when he doesn't want to deal with coins and brothels and ships and stuff. It's Bran. Bran's the King. King Bran the Broken.

Meanwhile, Jon's been sent right back to the Night's Watch to lead the Wildlings, Sansa's the new Queen in the North, Arya's off to discover the West, and Daenerys Targaryen is dead.

Last week, women and children were being burned alive for no apparent reason. This week, Tyrion was comically arranging chairs and Sam literally held up a book called "A Song of Ice and Fire." Ya never know what you're going to get with this show.