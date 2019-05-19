Prince William, Kate Middleton and Their Kids Play in Her Garden at Chelsea Flower Show

Nature calls!

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all had the time of their life on Sunday as they frolicked around in their mom Kate Middleton's new garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. Kate and Prince William brought their kids to the Back to Nature Garden that the Duchess of Cambridge co-designed for the annual show. She worked with "award-winning architects Andrée Davies and Adam White" on it as well.

Kate sure looked the part as she embraced spring weather in a long floral print dress. In one picture, she holds up Prince Louis who is clutching a flower. The youngest kid of the three was also seen running around with a large branch in his hands.

Princess Charlotte took after her mom and also wore a spring-inspired dress as she tested out the rope swing.

When she wasn't swinging around, she and big brother Prince George dipped their toes and dangled their feet over a stream that runs through the garden.