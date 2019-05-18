Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Living Their Best Lives on Family Girls' Trip

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompsonare enjoying some R&R on a girls' trip in a beautiful location.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter are vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and the sisters' friends.

Khloe posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photo of her and True playing on the beach and appearing with her BFFs, twins Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq.

"Girls Trip," Khloe wrote.

She also shared a gorgeous shot of the beach and the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic ocean.

A day earlier, Khloe posted a pic of her True and true sitting by themselves on the wet sands as well as a pic of the two indoors, with the child smiling while wearing a pink and white striped one-piece swimsuit and pink head wrap, and holding a pair of pink sunglasses.

"My Water Baby," she wrote.

"Pure JOY," commented mom Kris Jenner.

True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Malika Haqq

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoys some beach time with her daughter and BFF during a "girl's trip" with her sisters and friends to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May 2019.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika and Khadijah Haqq

The reality star appears with her daughter and her BFF twins.

Kourtney Kardashian, Friends, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Girl Power

"No boys allowed," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos, Throwback

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

The two recreate a magical time in their lives!

Sarah Howard, Kourtney Kardashian, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Sarah Howard

The Girls

Kourtney Kardashian appears with girlfriends Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah HowardMelissa Kolker and Nicole Reda.

Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Turks and Caicos

Instagram / Stephanie Shepherd

Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd

The reality star and her friend strike a pose together on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson

The reality star and her daughter sit together on the beach.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Thompson

Water baby!

Khloe Kardashian, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

The Beach

Khloe Kardashian captured this stunning shot.

