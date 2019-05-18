Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Living Their Best Lives on Family Girls' Trip

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompsonare enjoying some R&R on a girls' trip in a beautiful location.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter are vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and the sisters' friends.

Khloe posted on her Instagram page on Saturday photo of her and True playing on the beach and appearing with her BFFs, twins Malika Haqqand Khadijah Haqq.

"Girls Trip," Khloe wrote.

She also shared a gorgeous shot of the beach and the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic ocean.

A day earlier, Khloe posted a pic of her True and true sitting by themselves on the wet sands as well as a pic of the two indoors, with the child smiling while wearing a pink and white striped one-piece swimsuit and pink head wrap, and holding a pair of pink sunglasses.

"My Water Baby," she wrote.

"Pure JOY," commented mom Kris Jenner.