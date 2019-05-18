Amy Schumer Shares Photo of Her Pumping Breast Milk After Birth of Son Gene

Behold new mom Amy Schumer's "outfit of the day."

The 37-year-old comedienne and actress posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her using an automatic breast pump while wearing a strapless nursing top. Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, two weeks ago.

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she wrote.

"An OOTD for the ages," Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder commented.

Andy Cohen, who recently welcomed his first child, a son, wrote, "#OOTD."

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who is due to give birth to her third child and second son any day now, wrote, "Lmao."