Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding as Meghan Markle Stays With Archie

Prince Harry made a solo appearance at the wedding of distant cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on Saturday, while Meghan Marklestayed with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The nuptials took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed almost exactly one year ago, located about three miles from their Frogmore Cottage home, located on the castle's grounds.

At the wedding, Harry was all smiles as he chatted with family members such as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Philip, who made a rare public appearance amid his retirement from royal duties. The bride is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the queen's paternal cousin.

Not in attendance: Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. William had a previous engagement; The Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, is scheduled to attend the 2019 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. He missed last year's match to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding.