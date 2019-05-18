Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding as Meghan Markle Stays With Archie

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 18, 2019 9:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prince Harry made a solo appearance at the wedding of distant cousin Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston on Saturday, while Meghan Marklestayed with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The nuptials took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wed almost exactly one year ago, located about three miles from their Frogmore Cottage home, located on the castle's grounds.

At the wedding, Harry was all smiles as he chatted with family members such as his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather Prince Philip, who made a rare public appearance amid his retirement from royal duties. The bride is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, the queen's paternal cousin.

Not in attendance: Harry's brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. William had a previous engagement; The Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, is scheduled to attend the 2019 FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. He missed last year's match to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Watch

Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

See photos from Gabriella and Thomas' wedding:

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

The bride, whose father Prince Michael of Kent is one of Queen Elizabeth II's paternal first cousins, appears with the groom.

Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex makes his way to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding on May 18, 2019. He and Meghan Markle wed there almost exactly a year ago,

Sophie Winkleman, Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sophie Winkleman and Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex appears with the wife of the bride's brother Frederick Windsor.

Article continues below

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

The bride and groom appear with their wedding party.

Prince Harry, Prince Philip, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Prince Harry and Prince Philip

The Duke of Sussex chats with his grandfather, husband of Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin attends the wedding with her boyfriend, marking his first royal event.

Article continues below

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex chats with his grandmother.

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pippa Middleton, James Matthews, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton

Kate Middleton's sister, an ex-girlfriend of the groom, arrives with her husband and parents.

Queen Elizabeth II, Lady Gabriella Windsor Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II

The monarch holds the wedding program.

Article continues below

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Frank Augustein/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II and Anne, Princess Royal

The monarch appears with her daughter.

Sarah Ferguson, Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Sarah, Duchess of York

Fergie is pretty in pink.

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

The bride and groom share a kiss as they exit St George's Chapel.

Article continues below

Harry has stepped out for solo engagements a couple of times since he and Meghan welcomed their son less than two weeks ago.

The Duchess of Sussex has not been spotted since the couple debuted their child together at a small press photo call two days after he was born. The two shared a new photo of Archie on Mother's Day.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Weddings , Royals , Queen Elizabeth II , Top Stories , VG , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Says "Of Course" She'll Perform Again as She and Sam Asghari Go Shopping

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Royal Wedding

Lady Gabriella Windsor Marries Thomas Kingston in Royal Wedding Ceremony

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Golden Globes

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Are True Friendship Goals and We Have the Pictures to Prove It!

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince & Princess Michael of Kent, Edward VIII & Wallis

All About Royal Bride Lady Gabriella Windsor, Mom "Princess Pushy" and the Queen's Controversy-Courting Side of the Family

A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

Game of Thrones

Will Game of Thrones Redeem Daenerys Targaryen?

Ecomm: Airbnbs worth the splurge

6 Airbnbs That Are Practically Made for Instagram

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.