Lady Gabriella Windsor Marries Thomas Kingston in Royal Wedding Ceremony

We have another royal wedding on our hands!

Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston in a beautiful ceremony at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. St. George's Chapel is the same location where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot exactly one year ago.

Lady Gabriella, who also goes by "Ella" to her close friends, is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, who happens to be Queen Elizabeth II's cousin.

The bride wore a white lace bespoke gown by Italian designer Luisa Beccaria and a Russian Fringe-style tiara, a family heirloom.

Looking as regal as ever in her hot pink dress coat and matching hat, Queen Elizabeth II attended the wedding with husband Prince Philip—making a rare public appearance amid his retirement from royal duties.

Other attendees included their daughter Anne, Princess Royal, son Prince Andrew, his ex Sarah, Duchess of York, their daughter Princess Beatrice—who brought along her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Prince Harry—whose wife Meghan Markle stayed behind with their newborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Not in attendance: Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie, and Prince William and wife Kate Middleton. The Duke of Cambridge, president of the Football Association, is scheduled to attend the 2019 FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium, and present the trophy to the winners, Kensington Palace had said earlier this week. William had missed last year's championship soccer match to attend Harry and Meghan's wedding.

However Kate's sister Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews, did attend the wedding of Gabriella and Thomas, Pippa's ex-boyfriend. The couples have been friends for a few years.