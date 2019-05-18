From Feuding Family to Staffing Scandals: Everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Endured in Their First Year of Marriage

It's hard to believe, but it's finally time to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Prince Harry and his blushing bride, Meghan Markle.

And whether it feels to you like they've been married all our lives at this point or like their big day was just yesterday, it's a fact that it's officially been one full trip around the sun since that gorgeous day in May when every last member of the royal family and more than a few famous friends—Oprah Winfrey! Serena Williams! Victoria Beckham! The cast of Suits! –descended upon St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to watch an American-born commoner—the second-ever to marry into the British royal family—commit her life to Princess Diana's beloved younger son.

They say that the first year of marriage is always the toughest, and there's likely no one who understand that more than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. From staffing snafus to fractious family members—on both sides, it turns out—not to mention the added pressures of a first pregnancy, Prince Harry and Meghan have been through it in this last year.