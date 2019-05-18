All About Royal Bride Lady Gabriella Windsor, Mom "Princess Pushy" and the Queen's Controversy-Courting Side of the Family

While perhaps the biggest local criticism lodged at the royal family, from top to bottom, is that they're a leech on Britain's finances (£30 million for Kate and William's wedding day security, for instance), Princess Michael has said in the past that life isn't all tiaras and Rolls Royces.

"I am in very austere economic times, too, thank you very much," she told an interviewer in 2013. "We've cut back dramatically. I mean, we never go out to dinner unless it's to someone else's house. We never go to restaurants. That's too expensive."

The prince and her husband moved into the 16-room Apartment 10 at Kensington Palace when they were newlyweds in 1978 and it caused quite the stir in 2002 when it was reported that the couple were living there rent-free, courtesy of the queen, and only paying about £70 a week toward upkeep. The revelation that the queen had promised them, in writing, a free residence for life resulted in pressure, both public and from the queen's senior aides, for them to leave or take over the roughly £120,000 a year market-rate payment themselves.

"I am sure Prince and Princess Michael are very nice and Prince Michael does a lot of charitable work," Edward Leigh, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, told the Daily Mail at the time. "I understand a commitment was given to him but that was quite a long time ago and time moves on. "I wouldn't be surprised if some time over the next few months or the next couple of years, there is a little polite tea party with Prince Michael and maybe a hint is dropped."

At the time the Duke of Gloucester's mother, Princess Alice, was 100 and still living there (she died in 2004), as were Princess Margaret's children, Lady Sarah Linley (now Chatto) and her brother, David, 2nd Earl of Snowden and his family. They've long since moved out, but everyone else is still there.