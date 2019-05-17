The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Struggles With One Big Misconception About Her

Don't let that one toast and that somewhat disastrous After the Final Rose performance fool you, Hannah Brown knows how to speak her mind.

That's the biggest misconception the new star of The Bachelorette says people have about her, and she says it's been her hardest struggle, especially since she knows she probably can't change minds of people who don't like her.

"I think the one thing that really did bother me was that I couldn't articulate myself, and that people thought that I wouldn't be able to handle this position, and I think I will prove everybody wrong, because one toast cannot defy who I am," the 2018 Miss Alabama USA told E! News. "From my very first day in the mansion, I am someone who can speak my mind and speak it clearly when needs be, when I feel comfortable."

Even Chris Harrison admitted he was worried after watching Hannah barely string a sentence together on live TV, but that was live TV, and live TV is not for everybody.