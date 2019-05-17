Catch-22 Is "Harrowing, Heartbreaking, Human, and Hilarious" According to the Cast

In the mood for a bit of a weird laugh this weekend?

Hulu just launched Catch-22, its miniseries adaptation of the classic satirical novel by Joseph Heller. George Clooney is an executive producer and appears in the series, and if you're familiar with some of George Clooney's other satire work or the story of Catch-22, you might know what you're in for. If you're not, let the cast explain.

"The book's a satire," Austin Stowell tells E! News. "There's wonderful source material that we had from Joseph Heller. It almost reads like a screenplay, and you laugh out loud. The characters are absurd at times, and I think that's what he was trying to accomplish really was that this idea of the absurdity of war and how one copes with it once you're there, because once you're down range, all you do is survive...so everybody has their different defense mechanisms, and so whether that's humor or naivete...but there's a lot of humor that comes out of these dark times."