Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Name Baby No. 4 Psalm West

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., May. 17, 2019 3:11 PM
North, Saint, Chicago and...
As E! News excitedly confirmed, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child last Thursday. The baby boy was born via surrogate and turned this famous group into a newfound family of six. The youngster joins his older sisters, North West, 5, and Chicago West, 1, and older brother Saint West, 3.
As has been the case with every one of the Kim and Kanye's kids, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the couple to finally reveal the little one's expectedly unique name. So, what special moniker did the A-list mom and dad come up with? Drumroll please!
May we introduce you to Psalm West?
"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim shared on Twitter Friday afternoon with the first photo of her newborn. "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."
While sources confirmed to E! News in early January that the reality star and rapper were expanding the family, it wasn't until later that month that Kardashian addressed the news herself.
"Are you working on another child?" Andy Cohen asked the makeup mogul on his late-night show, Watch What Happens Live.
"We are," the now-mom of four confirmed. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."
"Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out," a source previously explained to E! News. "Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect. They were very happy with the entire experience the first time and are so grateful to have one more baby."
As for any more future additions, four may be the final number. As Kardashian previously told Elle in 2018, "I don't think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."
But, right now, it's safe to say the attention is on their brand new baby boy and his adorable name. Congratulation Kim and Kanye!
