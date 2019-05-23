How Christina Anstead Completely Renovated Her World

Christina Anstead will birth a new baby tonight.

Not her son with new husband Ant Anstead, set to arrive at some point in early September. Rather it's her solo HGTV venture, Christina on the Coast, that will make its big debut at 9 p.m.

While a seeming companion project to Flip or Flop, the home renovation series that turned she and former husband Tarek El Moussa from struggling real estate agents into household names, the designer insists it's "completely different." Now, instead of trying to craft an updated pad that will appeal to the masses, she is redecorating homes with one particular client in mind and even transforming the four-bedroom, 4,870-square-foot Newport Beach, Calif. spread she and Ant purchased together last year.

Even with her man, a seasoned pro himself thanks to four years of hosting gigs in his native England, joining her on-camera, she admitted to ET that she felt a wee bit stressed about striking out on her own. "I'm not gonna lie, yes, it is more pressure," she said, "especially knowing that the whole thing was followed from start to finish, and that's the first time I've ever done that on television. I definitely felt pressure for it to be perfect."