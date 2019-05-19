Lip Injections, Secrets and Crumbling Marriages on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Lip injections, trips to New York and even more questionable decisions plagued the couples of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

Take Elizabeth and Andrei. Andrei didn't want to be indebted to Elizabeth's father anymore. But he doesn't have a job. So, in order to appease her husband and move out of the home they're living in and not paying rent for, Elizabeth called her dad and asked him for money. In secret. Producers even asked Andrei on camera where they money came from and he said Elizabeth got bonuses at work.

The irony of the situation wasn't lost on Elizabeth nor her dad, but she still asked and he still helped.