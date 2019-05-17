The Kardashian Sisters' Turks and Caicos Getaway Will Have You Counting Down to Summer

What was on the Kardashian-Jenner schedule this week? Some fun in the tropical sun.

Some of the famous siblings had plenty of sunshine and sand in their immediate future as Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a seemingly fabulous getaway.

According to a source, the ladies stayed at an oceanfront property, where they hung out by the pool and played in the sand. "They had a very relaxing stay," the source said. "It's a beautiful white sand beach and they had it all to themselves. Kourtney and Khloe made sand castles and dipped their toes in the ocean."

Perhaps they were having flashbacks to Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami because the two took advantage of time out on a yacht to recreate a years-old promo image for the show. "The sisters spent time on a yacht one day, where they were laying out on the deck and had lunch served," the source described.