Watch Meghan Markle's Explosive Call With Estranged Father in Lifetime Movie Promo

Blood isn't always thicker than water.

Royal watchers know by now that Meghan Markle has a complicated relationship with some of her family members including dad Thomas Markle.

The connections—or lack thereof—are now subject of a new Lifetime movie that takes a look at the Duchess of Sussex's relationship with family and Prince Harry.

In a sneak peek at Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, viewers watch Meghan (played by Tiffany Marie Smith) and Prince Harry (Charlie Field) have a difficult conversation with Thomas (Bruce Blain).

"We heard you had a heart attack. I'm sorry you had to go through this," Meghan shared in the preview. "We had to hear about this in the tabloids and you did stage the photos."