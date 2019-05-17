EXCLUSIVE!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Larissa Wants $1 Million From Colt?!

It seems 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Larissa is after one thing: Money.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Larissa and Colt—in happier times, post-first arrest and those charges getting dropped—are out to dinner discussing needs and wants.

"Other thing that make me feel a little bit sad Colt is when I ask you money for buy stuff, that for example I want to buy a Chanel. Three thousand dollars," she says.

"I will move heaven and earth to make you happy, but sometimes your demands are quite ridiculous, honestly," Colt says.

"I just want to money. Money, money, money, money," Larissa says.

Now, if you follow headlines, you know things don't end well between these two. But right now on the show, Colt and Larissa are trying to make it work between them. So, they have to compromise. Can Larissa get her money? Yes, with a pre-paid monthly credit card. The spending limit on it? Just $200.

"I want $1 million from Colt, but it's better $200 than nothing," she says.

"Let's see if you can survive on $200 for 30 days," Colt says.

Did Larissa get with Colt because she thought his life in America was one of lavish luxuries and riches?

"You told me you had $10,000 saved. Where are this money?" she asks.

Where'd it go? Click play on the video above to find out.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, featuring 90 Day couples discussing the events of season four of Happily Ever After?, airs Mondays on TLC.

