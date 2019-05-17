90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Larissa Wants $1 Million From Colt?!

It seems 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Larissa is after one thing: Money.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Larissa and Colt—in happier times, post-first arrest and those charges getting dropped—are out to dinner discussing needs and wants.

"Other thing that make me feel a little bit sad Colt is when I ask you money for buy stuff, that for example I want to buy a Chanel. Three thousand dollars," she says.

"I will move heaven and earth to make you happy, but sometimes your demands are quite ridiculous, honestly," Colt says.

"I just want to money. Money, money, money, money," Larissa says.