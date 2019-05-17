Kylie Jenner Gets Matching Stormi Tattoo With Her BFF

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 17, 2019 10:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Anastasia Karanikolaou, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner is paying tribute to her baby girl Stormi Webster with a new tattoo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed what appeared to be some new ink on Instagram Story on Thursday night. In the social media post, Kylie and BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou showed off their "Stormi" tattoos on the back of their arms.

"that elbow scab," Kylie captioned the video, in which Stassie can be heard asking her pal to "stop showing" her wound.

While this is the first time we've actually seen Kylie's tattoo, it seems as though she had it done at her beau Travis Scott's birthday party earlier this month.

Watch

How Stormi Is Helping Kylie Jenner Expand Her Empire

At the star-studded celebration, a number of celebs received new ink from famed tattoo artist JonBoy. You might remember, it was at this party that Kylie was spotted giving Travis a tattoo. Travis also got matching "RAGER" tattoos with his pal Kid Kudi at the celebration.

At the time, JonBoy even shared a photo of Stassie's "Stormi" tattoo.

As fans of KUWTK will know, Kylie and Stassie have been close pals for many years. For Stormi's birthday in February, Stassie paid tribute to her BFF's baby girl on Instagram.

"stormalooo!!! i can't believe you're already 1!!" Stassie wrote. "i love youu so so much happy birthday angel."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Tattoos , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Constance Wu, Fresh Off the Boat

Constance Wu Isn't the Only One: When TV Stars Bite the Hand That Feeds Them

Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal

Watch Meghan Markle's Explosive Call With Estranged Father in Lifetime Movie Promo

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Larissa Wants $1 Million From Colt?!

Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

Mary-Kate Olsen, Madrid-Longines Champions

Mary-Kate Olsen Is a Fierce Competitor At a Madrid Horseback Riding Event

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Happy Anniversary Monica and Chandler: Look Back at Their Friends Romance

Remembering Grumpy Cat & All Her Celeb Friends

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.