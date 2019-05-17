Set Your DVRs: Your 2019 Fall TV Schedule Is Here

Start planning accordingly, every major broadcast network has announced its 2019 fall TV schedule. There will be DVR conflicts, people. This is not a drill!

Below, get a breakdown on what NBC, ABC, Fox, CBS and The CW have planned for the fall of 2019. Please note: There are several shows slated for midseason debut, so don't fret if you don't see your favorite series on the schedule below. New shows are indicated below.

Monday

8 p.m.

The Voice (NBC)

9-1-1 (Fox)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

All American (CW)

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS, new series)

9 p.m.

Prodigal Son (Fox, new series)

All Rise (CBS, new series)

Black Lightning (CW)

10 p.m.

Bluff City Law (NBC, new series)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Bull (CBS)