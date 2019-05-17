Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams Game of Thrones Fans Petitioning for a Season 8 Redo

Lili Reinhart is not about to bend the knee to fans.

After Game of Thrones viewers created a petition insisting a remake of the HBO show's eighth season, the Riverdale star lashed out on Instagram. "This is not how television works," the actress commented on a post about the now-viral appeal. "TV shows are not fan service. It's ridiculous of people to think they can demand creative change from artists."

Since its creation earlier this week, the petition has already garnered nearly 1 million signatures. Ahead of the epic's last episode ever on Sunday, fans are asking the network to redo the final season "with competent writers."

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on," the note reads. "The series deserves a final season that makes sense. Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!" (Unlike season 1 through 5, the final three have not been based on author George R. Martin's books.)