2019 BET Awards Nominations: Cardi B and Drake Among Top Nominees

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., May. 17, 2019 8:01 AM
The nominees for the 2019 BET Awards were announced today and, needless to say, we're in for one epic show. Okurrr?
Cardi B leads the pack with seven nods—including Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Album of the Year—followed by Drake, who has five opportunities to win big. (He's up for Video of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration.) Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J.Cole are also among the top nominees, with each being recognized in four categories.
As far as movies and television go, Issa Rae, Regina Hall, Regina King, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish and Viola Davis are up for the coveted Best Actress title. Meanwhile, Anthony Anderson, Chadwick Boseman, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Michael B. Jordan and Omari Hardwick will duke it out for Best Actor.
Keep reading for the complete list of nominees! The 2019 BET Awards will air on Sunday, June 23 at 8 p.m.
BEST ACTRESS
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
BEST ACTOR
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Caleb Mclaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
BEST MOVIE
Blackkklansman
Creed II
If Beale Street Could Talk
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
The Hate U Give
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Mai
H.E.R.
Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Gunna
Migos
The Carters
BEST COLLABORATION
21 Savage Feat. J. Cole, "A Lot "
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Cardi B Ft. Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller, "Could've Been"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
Tyga Ft. Offset, "Taste"
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
21 Savage
Drake
J. Cole
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage feat. J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B, "Money"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "Nice For What"
The Carters, "Apes**t"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans
BEST NEW ARTIST
Blueface
City Girls
Juice Wrld
Lil Baby
Queen Naija
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Championships, Meek Mill
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Everything Is Love, The Carters
Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi B
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Kevin Durant
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods
BET HER AWARD
Alicia Keys, "Raise A Man"
Ciara,"Level Up"
H.E.R., "Hard Place"
Janelle Monáe, "Pynk"
Queen Naija, "Mama's Hand"
Teyana Taylor, "Rose In Harlem"
BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Erica Campbell Ft. Warryn Campbell, "All Of My Life"
Fred Hammond, "Tell Me Where It Hurts"
Kirk Franklin, "Love Theory"
Snoop Dogg Ft. Rance Allen, "Blessing Me Again"
Tori Kelly Ft. Kirk Franklin, "Never Alone"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aka (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT (FAN VOTED CATEGORY)
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok'air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Teniola Apata (Africa)
2019 COCA-COLA VIEWERS' CHOICE AWARD
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai, "Trip"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Travis Scott feat. Drake, "Sicko Mode"
