Mystery Solved! Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

The royal baby record has officially been set straight. 

As the news of baby Archie's arrival emerged last week, there was still one unanswered question: where had new mom Meghan Markle given birth? Breaking from previous tradition, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry elected to keep plans around their son's birth private and looked "forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

As a result, the couple did not appear on the steps outside of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital as Kate Middleton and Prince William and Princess Dianaand Prince Charles did to debut their newborns, leaving a cloud of mystery over where exactly the newest royal was born. 

Some reports speculated Markle had opted for a home birth, but as revealed in Archie's newly released birth certificate, she gave birth at Portland Hospital, a private hospital in Westminster focused on healthcare for women and children.

Other royals have been born at Portland Hospital, including Harry's cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess EugenieVictoria Beckham, who was a guest at Meghan and Harry's May 2018 wedding, also gave birth there. 

Harry registered the baby's birth on May 17. In addition to the hospital location, the birth certificate also confirms the child arrived on May 6. If you've ever wondered how royals' occupations are listed, Prince Harry's is "Prince of the United Kingdom" and Markle's is "Princess of the United Kingdom."

Needless to say, baby Archie has some pretty cool parents. Welcome to the world, little one!

