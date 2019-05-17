Halle Berry Reveals Her Worst Movie to Avoid Eating Beetle Nachos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 17, 2019 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halle Berry, The Late Late Show With James Corden

CBS

Halle Berry may be one of the most famous actresses in the world but she's had her share of movie flops, and James Corden won't let her forget it.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, who stars together with Keanu Reeves in the new film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, played the ultimate "food" game, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The rules are, you either answer a potentially embarrassing question, or eat or drink something disgusting.

Berry was asked was if she ever realized a movie was going to be bad while filming it, and when she made this realization. The actress did indeed answer the question, avoiding having to taste beetle nachos.

"Which one? There's so many?" she joked, before saying, "I'm sorry, everybody who worked on this movie. I kind of knew that a movie I did called...The Rich Man's Wife was not going—I'm sorry, Amy Holden, she was the director, and I'm not trying to bash my female directors, I'm not—but I kind knew it wasn't going to be the greatest cinematic experience for the people."

The 1996 thriller grossed just $8.5 million and received mostly negative reviews. More of Berry's movie flops include Catwoman and Dark Tide.

"You go into these movies always with the best intention. nobody wants to make a bad movie," she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "We think everything is a good idea at the time, we say, 'yes.' And then sometimes you get on the set and you realize, 'What was I, high, when I agreed to do this? Was I smoking crack?'" 

Watch

Halle Berry Feels Empowered Kicking Ass in John Wick 3

Berry's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum co-star Anjelica Huston also asked her which actor she would never work with again. Berry said there are "two people on the list," including one who is currently "super duper famous" (and "not too tall"), and one who used to be famous and has since been to jail. But she declined to name either of them, so time to enjoy some turkey testicles!  

Meanwhile, Corden asked Huston about her past 17-year relationship with Jack Nicholson. She didn't even wait to hear the question; she immediately opted to taste bull penis.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is now in theaters.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Halle Berry , James Corden , Top Stories , Movies , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Slams Game of Thrones Fans Petitioning for a Season 8 Redo

Glee cast 2009

20 Glee Secrets Revealed: On-Set Romances, Devastating Tragedy and Unbreakable Bonds

The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Final Scene—and Easter Eggs—Explained

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Names Her "Cutest" Kid

Cardi B, Drake

2019 BET Awards Nominations: Cardi B and Drake Among Top Nominees

Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Cute Couple Alert! See Nikki Reed & Hubbie Ian Somerhalder's Sweetest Couple Moments as We Celebrate Her 31st Birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royal Baby

Mystery Solved! Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth to Baby Archie

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.