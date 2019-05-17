The Big Bang Theory Cast Asked Each Other a Bunch of Revealing Questions That'll Leave You Shook

The Big Bang Theory cast got together again…for the final time? Probably not the final time, but the last time for a while most likely when they gathered on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The group interview with Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch and Kunal Nayyar aired after the series finale of the long-running sitcom. With host Stephen Colbert, the cast got some things off their chests and asked each other questions they never dared to previously—anonymously.

The first question was for Galecki, who refers to himself as a "theater rat." So, "what professional animal would Kaley be?" And that question did not come from Cuoco.