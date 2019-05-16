WWE and Survivor Star Ashley Massaro Dead at 39

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., May. 16, 2019 5:43 PM

Ashley Massaro

Former WWE wrestler and Survivor cast member Ashley Massaro passed away on Thursday, E! News can confirm.

The reality TV personality was only 39-years-old and was planning to celebrate her upcoming 40th birthday in Vegas. At this time, the cause of her death is still unknown.

Additionally, The Blast reports her death is "currently under investigation."

In a statement shared with E! News, WWE said, "We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley's family and friends."

Just yesterday, Massaro shared a heartfelt message with her 134 thousand Twitter followers. "Just answered a ton of fanmail so you guys should be receiving them soon," she captioned her post on Wednesday, along with a photo of her many letters. "Love ya punx."

The former WWE wrestler tweeted how excited she was to celebrate her upcoming birthday, which would have been on May 26. "Ahhhhh yayyy birthday time," she wrote with an accompanying cake emoji.

Ashley Massaro

Earlier this month, Ashley also revealed on Instagram that she was planning to attend an event in Vegas during her birthday weekend.

"Can't wait to see all the familiar faces and to meet some new punx at the event," she shared. "It's gonna be a blast!"

Massaro made waves in the spotlight after winning the WWE Diva Search back in 2005. She later became a valet for the WWE team champs, Paul London and Brian Kendrick and wrestled for the company from 2005-2008. Additionally, she competed briefly on Survivor: China in 2007. The 39-year-old star was voted off the island after only six days of being apart of the reality TV series.

That same year, Ashley became a Playboy Bunny and was featured on the cover of the infamous magazine and had a 7-page pictorial, according to her bio.

More recently, it appeared she worked as a DJ personality and on-air host for the Long Island radio station 94.3 The Shark. She was also a working model.

Our thoughts go out to Massaro's family and friends during this difficult time.

