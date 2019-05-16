Gavin Rossdale Makes Red Carpet Debut With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Natalie Golba

Steve Granitz/WireImage
New couple alert!
Gavin Rossdale has a special lady in his life and he made it known when he attended the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum premiere last Thursday. At the event, the Bush frontman made his red carpet debut with girlfriend and model, Natalie Golba.
More recently, the two stepped out on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles screening of the action-packed film.
Rossdale opted for a sleek, all-black ensemble while Golba went a little more glam for the special occasion. She donned a red body-hugging, long-sleeve mini dress and paired it with nude peep-toe boots and a silver clutch.
For the world premiere in New York City, the couple also kept things classic and simple. The 26-year-old model wore an olive green lace mini dress, a black leather jacket and nude pumps. Rossdale went with his signature look and sported an all-black 'fit.
The two recently confirmed their relationship.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images
If you're wondering why the couple attended the premiere and movie screening this month it's because Bush is featured in the upcoming soundtrack for the third installment of John Wick. The song is titled "Bullet Holes," and is also included in the film.
Before going public with Golba, the Bush frontman previously dated 29-year-old model Sophia Thomalla. However, the two called it quits back in December.
Thomalla was his first relationship after splitting from long-time wife Gwen Stefani in 2015. He was married to the "Cool" singer for 13 years before she filed for divorce. They share three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.
"While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said in a joint statement at the time of their split.
This seems like it's only the beginning for Golba and Rossdale, who just might make more red carpet appearances this year.