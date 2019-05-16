Gavin Rossdale Makes Red Carpet Debut With 26-Year-Old Girlfriend Natalie Golba

New couple alert!

Gavin Rossdale has a special lady in his life and he made it known when he attended the John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum premiere last Thursday. At the event, the Bush frontman made his red carpet debut with girlfriend and model, Natalie Golba.

More recently, the two stepped out on Wednesday night for the Los Angeles screening of the action-packed film.

Rossdale opted for a sleek, all-black ensemble while Golba went a little more glam for the special occasion. She donned a red body-hugging, long-sleeve mini dress and paired it with nude peep-toe boots and a silver clutch.

For the world premiere in New York City, the couple also kept things classic and simple. The 26-year-old model wore an olive green lace mini dress, a black leather jacket and nude pumps. Rossdale went with his signature look and sported an all-black 'fit.