Tati Westbrook Calls for an End to the ''Abuse'' Against James Charles as She Takes a Break From YouTube

Tati Westbrook is ready to press pause on her public feud with James Charles... for now.

Less than a week after the YouTube star captivated the internet with a 43-minute takedown video of the 19-year-old beauty guru, she's clarifying her intentions in a new video titled "Why I Did It." The 18-minute clip delves into Tati's perspective on the continued drama between her and James, why she never thought the scandal would reach "this magnitude" and her future as a YouTuber.

Let's dive in, shall we?

Tati makes an emotional plea to her 10 million subscribers, telling the camera, "I do want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides and the abusive memes and the language, and all of that... I really hope on both sides it can stop. That's not why I made the video."

Instead, Tati says she did so as a "last ditch effort to be really loud and vocal" in reaching out to James, who she's mentored since the early days of his career.