As If! Clueless x K-Swiss Sneakers Have Us Totally Buggin'

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., May. 17, 2019 3:00 AM

Clueless

Paramount Pictures

Quick survey: If you weren't totally buggin' over what Cher and Dionne were doing in the '90s, were you even alive?

Anyone who's anyone of a certain age, considers the legendary movie to be a large part of their upbringing. All we're saying is that we pretty much have the entire movie memorized, including the iconic outfits. So when K-Swiss decided to launch two classic sneaker versions, inspired by Cher's memorable yellow plaid outfit, we were shook.

The shoes drop today, so scoop up a pair so you can roll with homies in true Cher fashion.

Clueless x KSwiss

If you don't fully want to commit to a loud plaid moment, this subtle pair pays homage to Cher and fam.

SHOP NOW: K-Swiss Classic VN Clueless, $80 at Lady Foot Locker

Clueless x KSwiss

Go full-out Cher with this checked version that feels like your new favorite spring shoe. 

SHOP NOW: K-Swiss Classic VN T Clueless, $80 at Lady Foot Locker

