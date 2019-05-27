Bathing Suit Season Is Here! Get Inspired This Summer Thanks to Lili Reinhart, Demi Lovato, Gabrielle Union & More

Summer is here y'all and we hope it never ends!

OK, technically today, Memorial Day, is the unofficial start of summer, but we will take it. For months we've been counting down until the days of beach hangs, poolside sips and summer sun hit and thankfully those days are now upon us.

In order to get into the summertime mood, we've been not-so-subtly checking out some of our favorite celebs' social media accounts for warm-weather inspiration. While we are also in need of a dress and jean shorts refresher for our wardrobe, we're currently coveting bathing suits and lots of them.

From tiny bikinis—maybe even yellow, polka dot ones—to sleek and chic one-pieces, stars near and far have us covered when it comes to suit inspiration and now all we really need is a tan...and maybe an airline ticket to a tropical destination to wear our new bathing suit.